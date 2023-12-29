The South Florida Bulls (6-4) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Alabama State Hornets (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

South Florida Stats Insights

This season, the Bulls have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.

South Florida is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Bulls are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 41st.

The Bulls score only 0.8 more points per game (76.9) than the Hornets allow (76.1).

South Florida has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

On offense, South Florida posted 71.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.8 points per game when playing on the road.

The Bulls surrendered 69.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.4 in away games.

South Florida made 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 5.1% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1, 37.1%).

South Florida Upcoming Schedule