The Stetson Hatters (6-4) meet the Charlotte 49ers (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. Charlotte Game Information

Stetson Players to Watch

Jalen Blackmon: 21.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

21.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Stephan D. Swenson: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Aubin Gateretse: 11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0 STL, 1.5 BLK Alec Oglesby: 8.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Treyton Thompson: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Charlotte Players to Watch

Igor Milicic Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Lu'Cye Patterson: 14.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Nik Graves: 10 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Dishon Jackson: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Jackson Threadgill: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Stetson vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison

Stetson Rank Stetson AVG Charlotte AVG Charlotte Rank 110th 78.6 Points Scored 66.9 318th 84th 66.8 Points Allowed 63.9 35th 109th 38.3 Rebounds 31.1 348th 135th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 5.7 354th 27th 9.8 3pt Made 5.6 322nd 47th 16.3 Assists 12.8 231st 129th 11.3 Turnovers 9.7 42nd

