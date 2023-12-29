Friday's contest features the UCF Knights (8-3) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) matching up at Addition Financial Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-61 win for heavily favored UCF according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Addition Financial Arena

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 81, Bethune-Cookman 61

Spread & Total Prediction for UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-20.6)

UCF (-20.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

UCF has gone 5-5-0 against the spread, while Bethune-Cookman's ATS record this season is 4-5-0. The Knights are 5-5-0 and the Wildcats are 3-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

UCF Performance Insights

The Knights average 76.8 points per game (130th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per contest (54th in college basketball). They have a +129 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.

UCF wins the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It collects 40.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 56th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.3 per contest.

UCF makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Knights' 94.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 187th in college basketball, and the 80.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in college basketball.

UCF has committed 4.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.8 (181st in college basketball action) while forcing 16.1 (13th in college basketball).

