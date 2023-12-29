The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) face the UCF Knights (8-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

UCF is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 181st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Knights sit at 55th.

The Knights average 76.8 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 70.9 the Wildcats allow.

When UCF scores more than 70.9 points, it is 7-2.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UCF fared better when playing at home last season, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game when playing on the road.

The Knights gave up 65.9 points per game last year at home, which was 0.7 more points than they allowed when playing on the road (65.2).

UCF made 9.2 threes per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.5 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

UCF Upcoming Schedule