The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) face the UCF Knights (8-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF Stats Insights

  • The Knights make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • UCF is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 181st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Knights sit at 55th.
  • The Knights average 76.8 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 70.9 the Wildcats allow.
  • When UCF scores more than 70.9 points, it is 7-2.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UCF fared better when playing at home last season, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Knights gave up 65.9 points per game last year at home, which was 0.7 more points than they allowed when playing on the road (65.2).
  • UCF made 9.2 threes per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.5 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

UCF Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Ole Miss L 70-68 Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Maine W 74-51 Addition Financial Arena
12/21/2023 Florida A&M W 69-56 Addition Financial Arena
12/29/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Addition Financial Arena
1/6/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
1/10/2024 Kansas - Addition Financial Arena

