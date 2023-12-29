The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the New York Rangers is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will William Lockwood find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Lockwood score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lockwood stats and insights

Lockwood is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

Lockwood has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lockwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:32 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:56 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:28 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 5:34 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:16 Away W 5-1 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:49 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:53 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:02 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:08 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.