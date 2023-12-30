The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ekblad stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Ekblad scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 2.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ekblad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:12 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:07 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:07 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:52 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 23:32 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.