Will Aaron Ekblad Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 30?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Ekblad stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Ekblad scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 2.8% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Ekblad recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|22:07
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:07
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:07
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|23:32
|Home
|W 5-4
Panthers vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
