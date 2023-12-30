The Florida Panthers, including Aaron Ekblad, take the ice Saturday versus the Montreal Canadiens at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Ekblad's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Ekblad has averaged 20:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Ekblad has scored a goal in one of 18 games this season.

Despite recording points in four of 18 games this season, Ekblad has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In three of 18 games this season, Ekblad has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Ekblad has an implied probability of 40% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Ekblad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 18 Games 5 4 Points 3 1 Goals 2 3 Assists 1

