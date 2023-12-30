The Florida Panthers, including Aleksander Barkov Jr., take the ice Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Barkov in the Panthers-Canadiens game? Use our stats and information below.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Barkov has a plus-minus of +19, while averaging 18:04 on the ice per game.

In 11 of 32 games this year, Barkov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Barkov has a point in 21 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in 13 of them.

Barkov has an assist in 18 of 32 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability that Barkov hits the over on his points prop total is 36.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barkov has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barkov Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 114 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 32 Games 5 38 Points 12 11 Goals 4 27 Assists 8

