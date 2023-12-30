Will Anton Lundell Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 30?
Will Anton Lundell score a goal when the Florida Panthers take on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Lundell stats and insights
- In two of 31 games this season, Lundell has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Lundell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|16:35
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|14:03
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
Panthers vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
