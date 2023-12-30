Will Anton Lundell score a goal when the Florida Panthers take on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundell stats and insights

In two of 31 games this season, Lundell has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Lundell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:13 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:35 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:03 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:02 Away L 2-1 SO

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

