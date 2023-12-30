The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-3) face the Mercer Bears (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. This clash will start at 2:00 PM ET.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mercer Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Chanel Wilson: 14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kerrighan Dunn: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.1 BLK O'Mariyah Tucker: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Chanelle McDonald: 9.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Kayla Clark: 9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Mercer Players to Watch

Stacie Jones: 8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Mackenzie Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Briana Peguero: 12 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Deja Williams: 9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Ashlee Locke: 5.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

