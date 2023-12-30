The Mercer Bears (5-9) aim to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score only 1.8 more points per game (70.7) than the Bears allow (68.9).

Bethune-Cookman is 4-1 when it scores more than 68.9 points.

Mercer's record is 4-5 when it gives up fewer than 70.7 points.

The Bears score 5.7 more points per game (63) than the Wildcats give up (57.3).

When Mercer totals more than 57.3 points, it is 4-6.

When Bethune-Cookman allows fewer than 63 points, it is 6-1.

This season the Bears are shooting 37.6% from the field, only 0.6% higher than Wildcats concede.

The Wildcats shoot 40.2% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Bears concede.

Bethune-Cookman Leaders

Chanel Wilson: 12.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.7 FG%, 23 3PT% (14-for-61)

12.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.7 FG%, 23 3PT% (14-for-61) Kerrighan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

9.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Kayla Clark: 9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.3 FG%

9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.3 FG% Chanelle McDonald: 9.2 PTS, 50.6 FG%

9.2 PTS, 50.6 FG% O'Mariyah Tucker: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.7 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

