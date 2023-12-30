When the Florida Panthers face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brandon Montour score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Montour stats and insights

  • In one of 19 games this season, Montour scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Montour has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 2.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Montour recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:19 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:19 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 20:33 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:45 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:42 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 24:49 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:18 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:46 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:41 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:02 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

