Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Amerant Bank Arena. There are prop bets for Montour available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Brandon Montour vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Montour Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Montour has averaged 23:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Montour has a goal in one of his 19 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Montour has recorded a point in a game four times this year over 19 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Montour has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Montour hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Montour going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Montour Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 114 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 19 Games 5 6 Points 6 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 6

