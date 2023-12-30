Carter Verhaeghe will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens play on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Verhaeghe? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Verhaeghe has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 17:44 on the ice per game.

Verhaeghe has scored a goal in 16 of 35 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Verhaeghe has a point in 20 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points nine times.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 12 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 64.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 5 30 Points 7 17 Goals 4 13 Assists 3

