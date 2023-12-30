On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Dmitry Kulikov going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulikov stats and insights

  • Kulikov is yet to score through 32 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Kulikov has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Kulikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:45 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:26 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:53 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:18 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:33 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 4-0
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 4-3

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

