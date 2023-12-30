Will Dmitry Kulikov Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 30?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Dmitry Kulikov going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Kulikov stats and insights
- Kulikov is yet to score through 32 games this season.
- In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Kulikov has zero points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Kulikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 4-3
Panthers vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
