On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Dmitry Kulikov going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kulikov stats and insights

Kulikov is yet to score through 32 games this season.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Kulikov has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kulikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:45 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:26 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:53 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:18 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:33 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 4-0 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.