Will Evan Rodrigues find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

Rodrigues has scored in five of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has scored one goal versus the Canadiens this season in one game (four shots).

Rodrigues has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 8% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 114 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Rodrigues recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:29 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:02 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:53 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 13:59 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

