Evan Rodrigues and the Florida Panthers will face the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. There are prop bets for Rodrigues available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Rodrigues has averaged 16:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +18.

In five of 35 games this season Rodrigues has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Rodrigues has a point in 13 games this season (out of 35), including multiple points six times.

Rodrigues has an assist in 12 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 3 23 Points 3 7 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.