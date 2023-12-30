Saturday's contest between the No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) at Alico Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-63, heavily favoring Florida Atlantic to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Fort Myers, Florida Venue: Alico Arena

FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 83, FGCU 63

Spread & Total Prediction for FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-20.2)

Florida Atlantic (-20.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

FGCU has a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 9-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Eagles are 4-7-0 and the Owls are 7-5-0.

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles' -56 scoring differential (being outscored by four points per game) is a result of scoring 68.1 points per game (311th in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per outing (211th in college basketball).

The 35.2 rebounds per game FGCU averages rank 245th in the country, and are 1.4 more than the 33.8 its opponents pull down per outing.

FGCU knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball) while shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc (187th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.9 per game while shooting 37.2%.

The Eagles rank 267th in college basketball by averaging 90.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 315th in college basketball, allowing 96.3 points per 100 possessions.

FGCU has committed 1.8 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (164th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.8 (335th in college basketball).

