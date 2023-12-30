How to Watch FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Alico Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU Stats Insights
- FGCU has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.8% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 195th.
- The Eagles put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Owls give up (70.3).
- When it scores more than 70.3 points, FGCU is 3-2.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison
- At home, FGCU scores 75 points per game. Away, it averages 64.8.
- In 2023-24 the Eagles are allowing 9.9 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than on the road (77.7).
- At home, FGCU drains 8.8 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more than it averages away (7.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31%) than away (37.7%).
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Mercer
|L 70-65
|Hawkins Arena
|12/19/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 53-42
|Enmarket Arena
|12/22/2023
|Florida Memorial
|W 78-75
|Alico Arena
|12/30/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/4/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/6/2024
|North Florida
|-
|Alico Arena
