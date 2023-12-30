The No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Alico Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU Stats Insights

  • FGCU has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.8% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 195th.
  • The Eagles put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Owls give up (70.3).
  • When it scores more than 70.3 points, FGCU is 3-2.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, FGCU scores 75 points per game. Away, it averages 64.8.
  • In 2023-24 the Eagles are allowing 9.9 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than on the road (77.7).
  • At home, FGCU drains 8.8 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more than it averages away (7.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31%) than away (37.7%).

FGCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Mercer L 70-65 Hawkins Arena
12/19/2023 Georgia Southern W 53-42 Enmarket Arena
12/22/2023 Florida Memorial W 78-75 Alico Arena
12/30/2023 Florida Atlantic - Alico Arena
1/4/2024 Jacksonville - Alico Arena
1/6/2024 North Florida - Alico Arena

