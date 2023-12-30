The Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Alico Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline FGCU Moneyline FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-16.5) 142.5 -4500 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

FGCU has covered three times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Florida Atlantic has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Owls games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

FGCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 FGCU ranks 101st in the country in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 291st, a difference of 190 spots.

With odds of +100000, FGCU has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

