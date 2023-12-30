FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-9) will meet the Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
FGCU Players to Watch
- Keeshawn Kellman: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Zach Anderson: 11.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dallion Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Franco Miller Jr.: 4.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rahmir Barno: 3.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Johnell Davis: 14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Vladislav Goldin: 15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jalen Gaffney: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison
|FGCU Rank
|FGCU AVG
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|298th
|68.6
|Points Scored
|83.5
|36th
|261st
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|112th
|269th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|37.3
|155th
|157th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|173rd
|187th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|8.7
|79th
|277th
|12
|Assists
|15.9
|62nd
|166th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.3
|134th
