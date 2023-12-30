The No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) are big, 16.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Alico Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 141.5.

FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Fort Myers, Florida

Venue: Alico Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -16.5 141.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

FGCU has played three games this season that finished with a combined score over 141.5 points.

The average total for FGCU's games this season is 140.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

FGCU's ATS record is 3-8-0 this year.

FGCU has been an underdog in seven games this season and has come away with the win one time (14.3%) in those contests.

The Eagles have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1000 odds on them winning this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that FGCU has a 9.1% chance of pulling out a win.

FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 7 58.3% 84.5 152.6 70.3 142.4 149.1 FGCU 3 27.3% 68.1 152.6 72.1 142.4 141.2

Additional FGCU Insights & Trends

The Eagles put up an average of 68.1 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 70.3 the Owls give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.3 points, FGCU is 0-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 9-3-0 2-1 7-5-0 FGCU 3-8-0 0-1 4-7-0

FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic FGCU 17-0 Home Record 8-5 11-3 Away Record 6-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

