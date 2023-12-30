The South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1) hope to extend an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Florida A&M matchup.

Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Florida A&M Moneyline

Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Florida A&M has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Rattlers have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 20-point underdogs.

South Carolina has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Gamecocks games have hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

