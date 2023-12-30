How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Alico Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls make 50.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- Florida Atlantic is 9-1 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Owls sit at 145th.
- The 84.5 points per game the Owls score are 12.4 more points than the Eagles allow (72.1).
- Florida Atlantic has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic posted 82.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.
- The Owls gave up 64.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.5).
- In home games, Florida Atlantic made 0.5 more three-pointers per game (10.4) than when playing on the road (9.9). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in away games (38.0%).
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Florida International
|W 94-60
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 64-54
|MassMutual Center
|12/23/2023
|Arizona
|W 96-95
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/2/2024
|East Carolina
|-
|FAU Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
