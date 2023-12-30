The No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Alico Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls make 50.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Florida Atlantic is 9-1 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Eagles are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Owls sit at 145th.

The 84.5 points per game the Owls score are 12.4 more points than the Eagles allow (72.1).

Florida Atlantic has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic posted 82.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.

The Owls gave up 64.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.5).

In home games, Florida Atlantic made 0.5 more three-pointers per game (10.4) than when playing on the road (9.9). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in away games (38.0%).

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule