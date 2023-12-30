The No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Alico Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls make 50.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • Florida Atlantic is 9-1 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Owls sit at 145th.
  • The 84.5 points per game the Owls score are 12.4 more points than the Eagles allow (72.1).
  • Florida Atlantic has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic posted 82.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.
  • The Owls gave up 64.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.5).
  • In home games, Florida Atlantic made 0.5 more three-pointers per game (10.4) than when playing on the road (9.9). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in away games (38.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Florida International W 94-60 FAU Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 64-54 MassMutual Center
12/23/2023 Arizona W 96-95 T-Mobile Arena
12/30/2023 @ FGCU - Alico Arena
1/2/2024 East Carolina - FAU Arena
1/6/2024 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.