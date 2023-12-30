Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Alico Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU matchup.
Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|FGCU Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-16.5)
|142.5
|-4500
|+1260
Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Owls and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.
- FGCU is 3-8-0 ATS this season.
- A total of four Eagles games this year have gone over the point total.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Florida Atlantic is 12th-best in the country. It is far higher than that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Owls were +4000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +3000, which is the 35th-biggest change in the country.
- Florida Atlantic's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.
