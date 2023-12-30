When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Florida Atlantic be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Florida Atlantic ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-1 NR NR 310

Florida Atlantic's best wins

Against the UCF Knights, a top 100 team in the RPI, Florida Atlantic picked up its best win of the season on December 18, a 59-58 road victory. The leading point-getter against UCF was Mya Perry, who recorded 18 points with three rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

84-75 on the road over North Florida (No. 210/RPI) on November 13

80-57 at home over Chicago State (No. 325/RPI) on November 17

50-39 at home over Stetson (No. 346/RPI) on November 20

Florida Atlantic's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-4

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Owls are 1-0 -- tied for the 49th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Owls are 2-4 -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Florida Atlantic has been given the 272nd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Owls have 17 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Looking at Florida Atlantic's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Florida Atlantic's next game

Matchup: SMU Mustangs vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

SMU Mustangs vs. Florida Atlantic Owls Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

