2024 NCAA Bracketology: Florida Atlantic Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Florida Atlantic be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
How Florida Atlantic ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-7
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|310
Florida Atlantic's best wins
Against the UCF Knights, a top 100 team in the RPI, Florida Atlantic picked up its best win of the season on December 18, a 59-58 road victory. The leading point-getter against UCF was Mya Perry, who recorded 18 points with three rebounds and four assists.
Next best wins
- 84-75 on the road over North Florida (No. 210/RPI) on November 13
- 80-57 at home over Chicago State (No. 325/RPI) on November 17
- 50-39 at home over Stetson (No. 346/RPI) on November 20
Florida Atlantic's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-4
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Owls are 1-0 -- tied for the 49th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Owls are 2-4 -- tied for the 26th-most losses.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Florida Atlantic has been given the 272nd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Owls have 17 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Looking at Florida Atlantic's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Florida Atlantic's next game
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs vs. Florida Atlantic Owls
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
