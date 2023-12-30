The UAB Blazers' (9-3) AAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6) at FAU Arena. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

  • The Blazers score 10.7 more points per game (72.4) than the Owls give up to opponents (61.7).
  • UAB has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 61.7 points.
  • Florida Atlantic has a 4-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.4 points.
  • The 60.4 points per game the Owls average are the same as the Blazers give up.
  • When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 60.9 points, it is 3-2.
  • When UAB gives up fewer than 60.4 points, it is 5-0.
  • This season the Owls are shooting 39.2% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Blazers give up.
  • The Blazers make 41.7% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida Atlantic Leaders

  • Janeta Rozentale: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 48.9 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
  • Jada Moore: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.9 FG%
  • Mya Perry: 12.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 46.0 3PT% (29-for-63)
  • Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • Rose Caverly: 3.5 PTS, 20.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

Florida Atlantic Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Howard L 46-45 FAU Arena
12/18/2023 @ UCF W 59-58 Addition Financial Arena
12/21/2023 San Diego State L 75-48 Rubin Arena
12/30/2023 UAB - FAU Arena
1/4/2024 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum

