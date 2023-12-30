The UAB Blazers' (9-3) AAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6) at FAU Arena. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

The Blazers score 10.7 more points per game (72.4) than the Owls give up to opponents (61.7).

UAB has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 61.7 points.

Florida Atlantic has a 4-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.4 points.

The 60.4 points per game the Owls average are the same as the Blazers give up.

When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 60.9 points, it is 3-2.

When UAB gives up fewer than 60.4 points, it is 5-0.

This season the Owls are shooting 39.2% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Blazers give up.

The Blazers make 41.7% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Janeta Rozentale: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 48.9 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 48.9 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Jada Moore: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.9 FG%

11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.9 FG% Mya Perry: 12.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 46.0 3PT% (29-for-63)

12.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 46.0 3PT% (29-for-63) Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Rose Caverly: 3.5 PTS, 20.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

Florida Atlantic Schedule