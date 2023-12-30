Will Florida be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Florida's complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Florida ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-0 NR NR 67

Florida's best wins

When Florida beat the Michigan Wolverines, the No. 59 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 106-101 in overtime on December 19, it was its best win of the year so far. The leading scorer against Michigan was Walter Clayton Jr., who tallied 28 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

86-71 over Pittsburgh (No. 80/RPI) on November 22

89-68 at home over Florida State (No. 127/RPI) on November 17

89-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 128/RPI) on November 14

97-72 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 193/RPI) on December 30

77-57 at home over Merrimack (No. 205/RPI) on December 5

Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Gators are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

The Gators have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Florida gets the 91st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Gators' upcoming schedule, they have nine games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams above .500.

As far as UF's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with four coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Florida's next game

Matchup: Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 12:30 PM ET Location: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV Channel: ESPN

