Can we count on Florida to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Florida ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 85

Florida's best wins

Florida's best victory of the season came against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a top 100 team (No. 54), according to the RPI. Florida registered the 68-58 road win on November 29. Aliyah Matharu, in that signature victory, recorded a team-leading 27 points with four rebounds and three assists. Leilani Correa also played a role with 16 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

82-65 over Michigan (No. 55/RPI) on December 20

52-49 over Purdue (No. 69/RPI) on November 20

83-81 over Columbia (No. 76/RPI) on November 22

83-69 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 147/RPI) on November 9

82-65 at home over North Florida (No. 210/RPI) on November 6

Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Florida has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Gators are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Florida has been handed the 114th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Gators' 16 remaining games this year, five are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records over .500.

Florida's upcoming schedule features two games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Florida's next game

Matchup: Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV Channel: SEC Network

