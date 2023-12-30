Saturday's game that pits the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7) versus the Florida International Panthers (5-9) at Burns Arena has a projected final score of 75-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Utah Tech, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Saint George, Utah

Venue: Burns Arena

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Tech 75, Florida International 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida International vs. Utah Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah Tech (-3.7)

Utah Tech (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Both Utah Tech and Florida International are 5-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Trailblazers are 5-6-0 and the Panthers are 8-3-0.

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game, with a +17 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.9 points per game (126th in college basketball) and give up 75.6 per contest (291st in college basketball).

Florida International pulls down 34.4 rebounds per game (269th in college basketball) while allowing 36.8 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.4 boards per game.

Florida International connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 33.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.2%.

Florida International has committed 2.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.1 (355th in college basketball) while forcing 17.9 (third in college basketball).

