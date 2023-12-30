The Florida International Panthers (5-9) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Burns Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah Tech vs. Florida International matchup.

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

ESPN+

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Tech Moneyline Florida International Moneyline

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends

Florida International has put together a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Utah Tech has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this season.

In the Trailblazers' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

