Florida International vs. Utah Tech December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5) will meet the Florida International Panthers (3-8) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Florida International vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Florida International Players to Watch
- Arturo Dean: 13.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jonathan Aybar: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Javaunte Hawkins: 8.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Petar Krivokapic: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Utah Tech Players to Watch
- Tanner Christensen: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Beon Riley: 11.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylen Searles: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Noa Gonsalves: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aric Demings: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Florida International vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison
|Utah Tech Rank
|Utah Tech AVG
|Florida International AVG
|Florida International Rank
|284th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|70.9
|270th
|217th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|77.3
|307th
|250th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|30.4
|351st
|301st
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|224th
|217th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.5
|178th
|217th
|13.0
|Assists
|14.1
|151st
|338th
|14.5
|Turnovers
|15.6
|357th
