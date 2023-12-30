The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5) will meet the Florida International Panthers (3-8) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Florida International Players to Watch

Arturo Dean: 13.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Dashon Gittens: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jonathan Aybar: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Javaunte Hawkins: 8.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Petar Krivokapic: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

Tanner Christensen: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Beon Riley: 11.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylen Searles: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Noa Gonsalves: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Aric Demings: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

Utah Tech Rank Utah Tech AVG Florida International AVG Florida International Rank 284th 69.9 Points Scored 70.9 270th 217th 72.4 Points Allowed 77.3 307th 250th 34.9 Rebounds 30.4 351st 301st 7.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 224th 217th 7.1 3pt Made 7.5 178th 217th 13.0 Assists 14.1 151st 338th 14.5 Turnovers 15.6 357th

