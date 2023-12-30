The Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-4) face the Florida International Panthers (6-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This matchup will start at 1:00 PM ET.

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Florida International Players to Watch

Mya Kone: 10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Ajae Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Courtney Prenger: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Maria Torres: 4.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

4.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

Breaunna Gillen: 16.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Macie Warren: 16.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Maddie Warren: 15.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Maggie McCord: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Calyn Dallas: 7.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

