The Florida International Panthers (5-9) visit the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7) after losing three straight road games. The Trailblazers are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The point total for the matchup is 147.5.

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Saint George, Utah

Venue: Burns Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah Tech -2.5 147.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Florida International has played seven games this season that ended with a combined score over 147.5 points.

The average over/under for Florida International's outings this season is 152.5, 5.0 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Florida International has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

Both Utah Tech and Florida International have covered the spread 45.5% of the time this year, resulting in a 5-6-0 ATS record for the Trailblazers and a 5-6-0 mark for the Panthers.

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah Tech 3 27.3% 69.3 146.2 75.1 150.7 143.9 Florida International 7 63.6% 76.9 146.2 75.6 150.7 149.9

Additional Florida International Insights & Trends

The Panthers put up an average of 76.9 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 75.1 the Trailblazers allow.

When it scores more than 75.1 points, Florida International is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah Tech 5-6-0 1-2 5-6-0 Florida International 5-6-0 3-2 8-3-0

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah Tech Florida International 9-5 Home Record 11-7 3-13 Away Record 3-10 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

