The Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-5) will try to continue a three-game road winning run at the Florida International Panthers (8-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
Florida International vs. Utah Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Trailblazers put up an average of 78.3 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 63.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • Utah Tech is 6-4 when it scores more than 63.3 points.
  • Florida International has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.3 points.
  • The Panthers put up 71.8 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 68.9 the Trailblazers give up.
  • When Florida International totals more than 68.9 points, it is 5-1.
  • When Utah Tech allows fewer than 71.8 points, it is 6-0.
  • The Panthers shoot 41.6% from the field, 5% higher than the Trailblazers concede defensively.
  • The Trailblazers' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 5.9 higher than the Panthers have given up.

Florida International Leaders

  • Mya Kone: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 36.8 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (16-for-67)
  • Ajae Yoakum: 11.3 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Courtney Prenger: 11.2 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
  • Maria Torres: 5.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Kaliah Henderson: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.1 FG%

Florida International Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Texas State L 67-61 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/19/2023 Alabama A&M W 87-63 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/20/2023 Chicago State W 73-55 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Utah Tech - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
1/6/2024 Jacksonville State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
1/11/2024 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center

