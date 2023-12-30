The Florida Gators (9-3) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Stats Insights

  • The Gators are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
  • In games Florida shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
  • The Bobcats are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at third.
  • The 85.4 points per game the Gators score are 14.7 more points than the Bobcats give up (70.7).
  • Florida has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 70.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Florida performed better at home last year, putting up 75.9 points per game, compared to 64.9 per game in road games.
  • The Gators surrendered 67.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.9 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Florida averaged 2.2 more treys per game (7.6) than in road games (5.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to when playing on the road (25.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 East Carolina W 70-65 RP Funding Center
12/19/2023 Michigan W 106-101 Spectrum Center
12/22/2023 Grambling W 96-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
12/30/2023 Quinnipiac - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/6/2024 Kentucky - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/10/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.