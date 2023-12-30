The Florida Gators (9-3) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Florida vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

TV: ESPN

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Bobcats allow to opponents.

In games Florida shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Bobcats are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at third.

The 85.4 points per game the Gators score are 14.7 more points than the Bobcats give up (70.7).

Florida has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 70.7 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Florida performed better at home last year, putting up 75.9 points per game, compared to 64.9 per game in road games.

The Gators surrendered 67.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.9 away from home.

When playing at home, Florida averaged 2.2 more treys per game (7.6) than in road games (5.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to when playing on the road (25.7%).

Florida Upcoming Schedule