The Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, airing at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State Stats Insights

  • The Seminoles make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bisons have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • Florida State has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Seminoles are the 172nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons rank 198th.
  • The Seminoles put up 76.3 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 73.1 the Bisons give up.
  • Florida State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 73.1 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida State posted 71.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
  • The Seminoles ceded 74.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 79.4 away from home.
  • Florida State sunk 6.4 treys per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.9, 36.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 SMU L 68-57 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/19/2023 North Florida W 91-75 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/22/2023 Winthrop W 67-61 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/30/2023 Lipscomb - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/3/2024 Georgia Tech - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Virginia Tech - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

