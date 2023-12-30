The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles meet for the Orange Bowl on December 30, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Georgia has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank ninth-best in scoring offense (38.4 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (16.6 points allowed per game). Florida State has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 13th-best in points per game (37) and sixth-best in points surrendered per game (15.9).

Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Florida State vs. Georgia Key Statistics

Florida State Georgia 415.5 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 483.2 (8th) 305.8 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.2 (11th) 156.8 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.2 (40th) 258.6 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306 (11th) 5 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (27th) 17 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (116th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 2,745 passing yards, or 211.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.2% of his passes and has tossed 20 touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 13.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner seven times.

Trey Benson is his team's leading rusher with 158 carries for 935 yards, or 71.9 per game. He's found the end zone 14 times on the ground, as well. Benson has also chipped in with 20 catches for 227 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Lawrance Toafili has run for 463 yards across 69 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Keon Coleman has collected 50 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 658 (50.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 88 times and has 11 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 41 passes and compiled 617 receiving yards (47.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has racked up 503 reciving yards (38.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 3,743 yards passing for Georgia, completing 72.4% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 818 yards on 158 carries while finding paydirt 11 times.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 112 times for 686 yards (52.8 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-leading 713 yards as a receiver have come on 56 catches (out of 73 targets) with six touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has caught 51 passes while averaging 44.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has a total of 502 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 32 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

