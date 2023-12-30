The Orange Bowl features a showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs (who are heavy, 16.5-point favorites) and the Florida State Seminoles on December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. A total of 44.5 points has been set for this game.

Georgia has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (ninth-best with 38.4 points per game) and scoring defense (eighth-best with 16.6 points allowed per game) this season. Florida State has been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 13th-best in points per game (37.0) and sixth-best in points surrendered per game (15.9).

Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Georgia vs Florida State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -16.5 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Florida State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Seminoles are gaining 355.7 yards per game (-65-worst in college football) and allowing 264.3 (13th-best), placing them among the poorest squads offensively, but among the best defensively.

Offensively in their previous three games, the Seminoles are averaging 36.3 points, 36th in college football. On defense, they are conceding 16.0, which places them 33rd.

In its past three games, Florida State has thrown for 224.0 yards per game (106th in the country), and conceded 124.3 through the air (11th-best).

The Seminoles are -29-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (131.7), and 20th-worst in rushing yards allowed (140.0).

Over their past three games, the Seminoles have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

None of Florida State's past three contests has gone over the total.

Week 18 ACC Betting Trends

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

The teams have hit the over in six of Florida State's 12 games with a set total.

Florida State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Florida State has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +550 odds on them winning this game.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has put up 2,745 passing yards, or 211.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.2% of his passes and has tossed 20 touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 13.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner seven times.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 158 times for 935 yards (71.9 per game) with 14 touchdowns. He's also caught 20 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown.

Lawrance Toafili has run for 463 yards across 69 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Keon Coleman paces his squad with 658 receiving yards on 50 catches with 11 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has 41 receptions (on 70 targets) for a total of 617 yards (47.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell has racked up 503 reciving yards (38.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Jared Verse has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 9.0 TFL and 35 tackles.

Kalen DeLoach, Florida State's tackle leader, has 63 tackles, 9.0 TFL, eight sacks, and one interception this year.

Jarrian Jones has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 18 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended to his name.

