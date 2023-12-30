Florida State vs. Lipscomb December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) play the Florida State Seminoles (4-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This matchup will start at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Florida State vs. Lipscomb Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Florida State Players to Watch
- Jamir Watkins: 13.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Baba: 8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam'Ron Fletcher: 6.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Will Pruitt: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Derrin Boyd: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- A.J McGinnis: 12.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joe Anderson: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Owen McCormack: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Florida State vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison
|Florida State Rank
|Florida State AVG
|Lipscomb AVG
|Lipscomb Rank
|121st
|78
|Points Scored
|80.3
|75th
|282nd
|75.4
|Points Allowed
|74.9
|273rd
|195th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|34.7
|258th
|191st
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|334th
|112th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|9.3
|50th
|94th
|15.1
|Assists
|14.3
|138th
|267th
|13
|Turnovers
|11.5
|154th
