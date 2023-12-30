The Florida Gators (7-3) will play the Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Florida vs. Quinnipiac Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Tyrese Samuel: 13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Riley Kugel: 12.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alex Condon: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Will Richard: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Quinnipiac Players to Watch

  • Matt Balanc: 17.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Savion Lewis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Amarri Tice: 10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Paul Otieno: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Alexis Reyes: 8.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison

Florida Rank Florida AVG Quinnipiac AVG Quinnipiac Rank
47th 82.3 Points Scored 78.8 103rd
229th 72.8 Points Allowed 73.1 234th
9th 44.5 Rebounds 37.5 149th
5th 14.8 Off. Rebounds 9.7 134th
222nd 7.0 3pt Made 7.8 159th
78th 15.4 Assists 15.1 94th
299th 13.4 Turnovers 12.9 263rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.