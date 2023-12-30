The Florida Gators (9-3) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center as heavy, 20.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The point total is set at 157.5 for the matchup.

Florida vs. Quinnipiac Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -20.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida's 12 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 157.5 points four times.

The average point total in Florida's outings this year is 159.3, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Gators are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Quinnipiac (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 12.8% more often than Florida (5-6-0) this season.

Florida vs. Quinnipiac Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 4 33.3% 85.4 164 73.8 144.5 150.6 Quinnipiac 3 27.3% 78.6 164 70.7 144.5 146.7

Additional Florida Insights & Trends

The 85.4 points per game the Gators put up are 14.7 more points than the Bobcats allow (70.7).

When Florida scores more than 70.7 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Florida vs. Quinnipiac Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 5-6-0 1-2 9-3-0 Quinnipiac 6-5-0 0-0 3-8-0

Florida vs. Quinnipiac Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Quinnipiac 10-6 Home Record 9-4 4-7 Away Record 9-6 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.2 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

