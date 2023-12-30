The Miami Heat (19-12) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (13-19) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Delta Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSSE

KJZZ and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 116 - Jazz 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Heat (- 1.5)

Heat (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-3.0)

Heat (-3.0) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.7

The Heat (15-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 48.4% of the time, 7.8% less often than the Jazz (18-14-0) this year.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (51.9%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Utah and its opponents do it more often (56.2% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (51.6%).

The Heat have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-4) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (9-18).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Performance Insights

So far this year, the Heat are posting 113.4 points per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 111.5 points per contest (seventh-ranked).

Although Miami is pulling down just 41.5 rebounds per game (fifth-worst in NBA), it ranks fifth-best in the league by allowing only 42.2 rebounds per contest.

So far this year, the Heat rank 14th in the league in assists, putting up 26.2 per game.

This year, Miami is averaging 12.4 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Heat are sinking 12.9 three-pointers per game this year (10th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 39.3% three-point percentage (best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.