The Miami Heat (19-12) aim to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (13-19) on December 30, 2023.

Heat vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Jazz Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

This season, the Heat have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 48.4% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.

Miami is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.

The Heat put up 5.7 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Jazz allow (119.1).

When Miami puts up more than 119.1 points, it is 5-2.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are posting 116.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 110.3 points per contest.

Miami cedes 116.5 points per game in home games, compared to 106.9 on the road.

The Heat are averaging 12.9 treys per game, which is 0.1 fewer than they're averaging on the road (13). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 40.5% in home games and 38.3% on the road.

Heat Injuries