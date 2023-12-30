Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Jazz on December 30, 2023
Player prop bet options for Bam Adebayo, Lauri Markkanen and others are listed when the Miami Heat visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Saturday (at 5:00 PM ET).
Heat vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSSE
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Delta Center
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|21.5 (Over: -105)
|10.5 (Over: -105)
|4.5 (Over: -141)
- The 21.5 points prop bet set for Adebayo on Saturday is 0.3 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (21.8).
- His per-game rebound average -- 10 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (10.5).
- Adebayo has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 less than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -104)
|8.5 (Over: -108)
|3.5 (Over: +120)
- The 24.5-point prop total for Markkanen on Saturday is 0.5 higher than his season scoring average, which is 24.
- He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 8.5).
- Markkanen averages 3.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).
Collin Sexton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -108)
|2.5 (Over: -128)
|3.5 (Over: -143)
|1.5 (Over: -118)
- The 18.5 points prop total set for Collin Sexton on Saturday is 2.9 more than his scoring average on the season (15.6).
- He has pulled down 2.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (2.5).
- Sexton's year-long assist average -- 3.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (3.5).
- Sexton has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
