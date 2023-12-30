Bam Adebayo, Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Jazz - December 30
When the Utah Jazz (13-19) and Miami Heat (19-12) play at Delta Center on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, Collin Sexton and Bam Adebayo will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Heat vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Arena: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Heat's Last Game
On Thursday, in their last game, the Heat topped the Warriors 114-102. With 26 points, Tyler Herro was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyler Herro
|26
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Jamal Cain
|18
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bam Adebayo
|17
|11
|4
|0
|0
|0
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo's averages for the season are 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, making 51.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Jaime Jaquez's averages on the season are 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Duncan Robinson's numbers for the season are 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest.
- Kevin Love's averages for the season are 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.
- Herro averages 24.2 points, 5.5 boards and 4.2 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaime Jaquez
|17.4
|4.6
|2.9
|1.0
|0.5
|1.0
|Kevin Love
|10.5
|6.9
|2.4
|0.7
|0.2
|2.3
|Duncan Robinson
|14.2
|2.9
|3.5
|0.7
|0.0
|3.2
|Caleb Martin
|9.7
|5.8
|2.5
|0.6
|0.4
|1.1
|Jimmy Butler
|11.7
|3.1
|3.4
|0.5
|0.1
|0.2
