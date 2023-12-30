Hillsborough County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Hillsborough County, Florida. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orlando Christian Prep HS at Bell Creek Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.