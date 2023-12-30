Jacksonville vs. LSU December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSU Tigers (10-1) face the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Jacksonville vs. LSU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Edyn Battle: 20.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Saniyah Craig: 12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Jalisa Dunlap: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sana'a Garrett: 5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Breyanna Frazier: 4.9 PTS, 2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
LSU Players to Watch
- Aneesah Morrow: 19 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Mikaylah Williams: 18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Flau'jae Johnson: 11.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Angel Reese: 18.3 PTS, 10 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
