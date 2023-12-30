Will Kevin Stenlund Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 30?
When the Florida Panthers play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kevin Stenlund find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Stenlund stats and insights
- In six of 35 games this season, Stenlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Stenlund has zero points on the power play.
- Stenlund averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.4%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Stenlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:47
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:49
|Home
|W 3-1
Panthers vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
