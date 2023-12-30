The Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk among them, face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. Thinking about a bet on Tkachuk in the Panthers-Canadiens game? Use our stats and information below.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk has averaged 19:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Tkachuk has a goal in five of 35 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Tkachuk has a point in 18 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 14 of 35 games this year, Tkachuk has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

Tkachuk's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 35.7% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 5 26 Points 13 5 Goals 8 21 Assists 5

